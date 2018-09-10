“Pro-business” FBN launched an attack on an American corporation, Nike, for having the nerve to run an ad with Colin Kaepernick that offended its snowflake conservative guest so much that he likened it to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

Guest Burgess Owens was one in a long line of Fox pundits triggered by the Kaepernick ad’s participation in the free market they supposedly love. But Owens echoed “free speech lover” Tucker Carlson in likening the ad to a physical attack on the country.

This latest round of poutrage was re-ignited after yesterday’s NFL game included two Miami Dolphins players once again taking a knee and kneeling during the national anthem. “Looks like we’re gonna see more of this for the rest of the season,” host Stuart Varney said in a blatant prompt for Owens to launch his own attack on free speech and corporate marketing choice.

Owens, a former NFL player, acknowledged that the players “are doing what they believe is the correct thing to do.” He called on the owners to set ground rules so “these players know what is right and what’s wrong.”

But Owens quickly moved on to painting those who dare to exercise their American rights as enemies of the country. Literally.

Transcript via Media Matters, with my emphases:

OWENS: We now just have Nike, for instance, just joining this fray. And, as we see a little bit less, probably, of the kneeling, we're going to still see the narrative by Nike, and that is a Marxist who's going to be the face in a commercial in NFL games from this point moving on.

We have to look at the bigger picture and understand, America, that we're under assault. It's like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, we're being assaulted by the left. And we need to understand who they are. They're globalists, and they're leftist globalists. The worst thing that can happen to our country is to let them get away with it and not understand what their long game is. It's not American, it's not about patriotism. It's profit and politics for them.

Well, last I heard, engaging in profit and politics is as American as applie pie. But instead of challenging this dangerous divisiveness that is truly anti-American, host Stuart Varney changed the subject to promote Owens’ book. “What was the name of your book again?” Varney asked. After Owens got in a plug, Varney asked for the name of the previous book. “I’m gonna read ‘em both,” he said, gleefully.

In case any of Owens' 14,000 Twitter followers missed the ratcheting up of hostility for his fellow Americans, he tweeted out a similar message of hate:

We need to recognize our true enemy.. “not each other” but elitist NFL & Nike Leftist Globalist who prioritize their International profits and politics over American patriotism https://t.co/0rITFYmRUD — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) September 10, 2018

Watch the dangerous fascism below, from the September 10, 2018 Varney & Co., via Media Matters.