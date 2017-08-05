In a Facebook post about being sexually harassed by Fox News host Eric Bolling, Caroline Heldman also wrote about harassing behavior by Gene Simmons and Lenny Dykstra when they appeared as guests on Fox.

In her post about the pervasiveness of sexual harassment at Fox, Heldman, formerly a regular guest, made the point that it’s not just Fox News employees doing the harassing:

Fox News guests are also a problem. In 2010, I consoled a make-up artist (who no longer works for Fox) after Gene Simmons sexually harassed her, and this was not his first time doing so. On March 20, 2011, Lenny Dykstra persistently asked me to a party and told me that he gets “sexually aroused when I talk politics.” He also harassed the make-up artist who was curling my hair at the time. Make-up artists at Fox are contract workers, so many are fearful of speaking up because they simply won’t be hired again. If any Fox executives are reading this, please include make-up artists in your assessment of the environment. They see and hear a lot, and are sometimes the target of harassment from hosts and guests.

Heldman’s post was in response to HuffPost’s bombshell report last night that Bolling had sent dick pics to three female Fox colleagues. Bolling has since been suspended.

Heldman wrote about Bolling, “My only surprise is that it took this long for people to come forward about Bolling’s behavior, which has been wildly inappropriate for years.”

More than a year after Gretchen Carlson's lawsuit brought to the fore sexual harassment by then-CEO Roger Ailes, who was fired more than a year ago, and host Bill O’Reilly, who was also fired (in April), Fox News still has a sexual harassment problem.

Watch Heldman make it clear that sexual harassment at Fox goes beyond O’Reilly and Ailes below, during an April 20, 2017 appearance on The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.