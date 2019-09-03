Fox’s Martha MacCallum teamed up with guest Heather Mac Donald to turn the latest shooting rampage by a crazed white man near Odessa, Texas into a call for locking up more blacks in Chicago.

MacCallum cloaked this latest Fox attempt to downplay the threat of white violence with feigned concern for black lives.

For extra Fox propaganda points, MacCallum weaponized the issue against the media and Democrats while she was at it. She complained that because she could only find a photo of one of the seven Chicago murder victims online, that “tells you something as well about how much attention gets given to these stories.” Later, she sneered, “It only took a few minutes for 2020 Democrat wannabe-nominees to pivot to calls to ban guns after the Texas shooting. But not a single one of them mentioned Chicago.”

If MacCallum really cared about violence in Chicago, she would have hosted someone actively working to lessen it rather than the blatantly bigoted Mac Donald. In May, for example, she complained to an appreciative Tucker Carlson about the “scourge of diversity” in academia. More recently, she sympathetically referred to white supremacy as the “inevitable” result of Democrats’ “dangerous narrative” about white privilege.

Mac Donald got right to suggesting we should stop worrying about mass shootings and worry more about black criminals.

MAC DONALD: My heart goes out to the victims in Texas but believe me, Martha, this is a trivial problem, these mass shootings, compared to the daily carnage that’s going on in inner cities. If the Democratic contenders really wanted to make a dent in gun violence in this country, they would stop demonizing the cops, they would support proactive policing because the majority of gun violence is going on in inner cities and it can be solved by cops. 20 blacks a day are killed. That’s more than all white and Hispanic homicide victims combined. This year, we’ve had 142 victims of mass shootings. We’re likely to have about 15,000 gun homicide victims, over half of those will be black this year.

There’s drive-by shootings going on all the time and the media doesn’t care because it doesn’t fit their narrative about a racist society. They do not care about black-on-black violence because it doesn’t advance their agenda of trying to take down what they see as a illegitimate power structure.

“But why don’t they care about these lives?” MacCallum asked. Before Mac Donald could answer, MacCallum took her own jab at African Americans by “asking,” why they don’t care as much about black-on-black crime as they did about the killing of Laquan McDonald by Chicago police.

Not surprisingly, that provided an opening for Mac Donald to continue her racial animus thinly veiled as advocacy for African American welfare.

MAC DONALD: I can only conclude that for the media and for the Democratic Party, white lives matter more than black lives unless a white police officer is involved, in which case they get to trot out their completely phony narrative that blacks are under threat from white police officers. Joe Biden has said this in his criminal justice plan. We hear this from Elizabeth Warren, we hear this from Buttigieg, from Booker. It’s incessant. I can also only conclude that they somehow think that this is just inevitable in black communities, that this is just what black people do and therefore is not worth their attention.

After MacCallum sighed with theatrical agreement, Mac Donald revealed her real agenda: locking up more black criminals.

MAC DONALD: [P]roactive policing can stop this. You get the shooters off the streets. Unlike trying to find the needle in the haystack of these mass shooters who are an infinitesimal number of the population in this country, we can predict with a good degree of accuracy who’s gonna be involved in the next drive-by shooting in an inner city, both the victim and the perpetrator. If the criminal justice system of judges would get these people off the street and if we could allow our police to go back to proactive policing, we could cut gun violence in this country by a massive amount.

Don't get me wrong: I think inner-city crime is a serious problem. But it has no relation to the mass shooting in Texas and nobody should believe that this segment was designed to do anything but promote a Mass Shootings Don't Kill People, Blacks Kill People message.

Fox has said MacCallum embodies “ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism,” yet despite all her supposed interest in Chicago crime, she never asked what Mac Donald meant by “proactive policing.”

Watch Mac Donald trivialize the mass shooting near Odessa, Texas below, from the September 2, 2019 The Story with Martha MacCallum.