March 1 was the first day of Fox & Friends’ live studio audience, supposedly a cross-section of America, picked at random via online forms – who just happen to love Trump, hate Democrats and don’t seem very well informed.

I’m not often able to watch Fox & Friends but TVNewser’s A.J. Katz attended the event and posted quite an interesting rundown.

“I love the fact that it’s a cross-section of America,” Kilmeade told TVNewser after the broadcast. “It’s not just New York and New Jersey, we’ve got people from Louisiana, from Boston, from Pennsylvania, San Antonio, Texas, and I love talking to them during the breaks.”

“Cross-section of America?” Really? Kilmeade obviously meant “cross-section of Trump worshippers.” For example, Katz reported, “The audience reacted with a mix of groans and sarcastic laughter” when a clip was shown of Michael Cohen calling Trump a “racist” and “con man” in testimony to the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. Given Trump's approval rating of 40.7% among adults on March 1, this was clearly no representation of America.

You really know these are true Fox/Trump believers because one audience member asked guest Chris Christie, “Are we ever going to investigate Hillary Clinton?” According to Katz, Christie responded – not that she has already been investigated and is still being investigated - but “’We may have missed our window,’ which elicited groans from the audience.”

Want to crash the party? You can apply on the Fox & Friends website, via a form that asks for your name, email, city and state and requests a “message” that includes full name and phone number. Katz says the show “looks for people ‘who are passionate about politics’ and picked the audience randomly.”

We know what that means: The show wants people who are passionate about Trump and Republican politics.

So fill out those message boxes accordingly if you're game. Let me know if anyone manages to make it to the show. I would probably never make the cut. I tried to get into the old Huckabee show a while back. Then, you just lined up outside and someone asked for identification. Mine was returned several minutes later with the comment, “It’s not happening today.” Maybe I didn’t look passionate enough.

But I’m sure I could do a great imitation of a Trump fan so if anyone wants help filling out the form, drop me a line.

(Top image via screen grab)