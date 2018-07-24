After Daily Caller writer Virginia Kruta wrote about her terror of hearing Democrats’ rising-star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talking about the “things that everybody wants” at a rally, Kruta got some friendly air time on Fox & Friends to try to scare viewers into thinking that health care and education for all are bad!

Media Matters caught Kruta discussing the Ocasio-Cortez rally in St. Louis where she was campaigning for Democrat Cori Bush. “They say things,” Kruta said accusingly about the two. “I mean, they talk about things that everybody wants, especially, like, if you’re a parent. They talk about education for your kids, healthcare for your kids, the things that you want, and, if you are not really paying attention to how they’re going to pay for it or the rest of that, it’s easy to fall into that trap and say, ‘My kids deserve this, and, well, maybe the government should be responsible for helping me with that.’”

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt, perhaps aware that this might not frighten viewers as hoped, “asked” Kruta, “As a conservative, when you’re sitting in that audience, or standing in that audience, and you’re listening to that message, how did it make you feel? Were you angry? Were you more drawn to that?”

Kruta said she was “mostly uncomfortable” because she was “surrounded” by people “talking about how they had gotten involved because they were tired of being angry all the time.”

Say it ain’t so, Ms. Kruta!

Finally, Kruta seized on the fact that someone else at the campaign rally cheered Assata Shakur while Ocasio-Cortez and Bush were “just kind of nodding along like this is OK.” Without wading into the weeds of the Shakur story, the fact is that this formerly prominent Black Panther and Black Liberation Army activist is an elderly fugitive who has lived in Cuba for more than 30 years. “Nodding along” while someone else cheers Shakur, who is also the godmother of Tupac Shakur, is hardly on the level of having a guy like, say, Paul Manafort run your presidential campaign.

Of course, nobody challenged a word Kruta said about her discomfort.

Watch Fox’s attempt to smear a Democratic rally below, from the July 24, 2018 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.