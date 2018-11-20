Because of course they would! Even though Fox Business host Charles Payne had to twist himself into a pretzel to go along.

In a discussion about the precipitous drop in the stock market this morning, America's Newsroom cohost Sandra Smith "just wondered" to Fox Business host Charles Payne how much to blame Democrats. Predictably, Payne went right along with the partisanship.

SMITH: Let me just throw this out here. How much of this is Democrats winning control of the House? I mean, since Election Day, the midterm Election Day, the Dow lost 4% on.

PAYNE: I think it's the tone. You know, the very next day, the market was up. But since then, the tone of Democrats who have declared war on President Trump, I think, have been a real negative way for the market, particularly - I think Americans want to see legislation, not more investigations. You know, I don't think they want to see [Democratic Rep.] Maxine Waters spending a whole lot of time digging up dirt on Deutsche Bank when people are trying to - you know, live their lives.

SMITH: Fair enough.

By the way, the market dropped 1,033 points on February 8, 2018, more than 800 points on October 10, and 600 points on October 24, all more than the 425-point drop during this discussion. Yet, I don't recall anyone on Fox blaming Republicans.

Watch the divisive propaganda below, from the November 20, 2018 America's Newsroom.