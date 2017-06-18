Another apparent attack has occurred in London, this time with a vehicle probably driving into Muslims. But on Fox News, even when the victims are Muslim and the culprit completely unknown, it is an occasion to start fear mongering about Islam.

Jackie Ibanez was in the Fox anchor chair. She spoke on the phone to former CIA covert operations officer, Mike Baker, a long-time Fox guest:

Nobody knows who the attacker was, much less his or her religion or motive. But Ibanez “asked” Baker, “What do you think about these no-go zones that are there? Do we need to be doing more to get in there and find out exactly what’s happening in there?”

The ignorance and stupidity of such a question coming from a breaking news anchor is stunning. In the first place, Fox previously had to apologize for promoting myths about the existence of “no-go zones.” Secondly, who does Ibanez think is the “we” that might need to be “doing more to get in there?” She’s talking about London. Is she suggesting that the CIA needs to infiltrate? American police? Troops? Or does she think British police are “us?”

Fortunately, Baker shot her down.

BAKER: It’s a little bit of an inaccuracy...this idea of these “no-go zones” where the British police are incapable of going or just don’t want to go. But I’ve worked with MI5, I’ve worked with the Met, I’ve worked with the counter-terrorism command. And really, at the end of the day, there’s no such thing as a “no-go zone.” I mean, I know it sounds great to talk about…But the reality is, the authorities can get in there and do. The question is more of sourcing…and trust. In other words, what I mean by that is do you have decent human intel sources in these communities? Do you have a level of communication that you’re able to build up so that if something does happen, if someone starts to turn towards the dark side, that that mother or that brother or that individual will pick up the phone and call the authorities? […] I’m not saying this because I want to be touchy-feely. I’m saying this because from an operational perspective, that’s what you need.

But don't worry, haters. Ibanez didn’t let that stop her politicization of the tragedy. Another post is coming soon.

Meanwhile, watch Ibanez’ shocking ignorance or shocking disregard for the truth below, from Fox’s June 18, 2017 coverage, via NewsHound Richard.