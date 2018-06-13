With Fox News slobbering over Donald Trump's North Korea summit, I thought it was a good time to remember when Fox News was totally against a U.S. president talking to North Korea. But that was so Barack Obama ago!

We originally posted this video in March. But it has never been more relevant as Fox and Republicans try to smear anyone who criticizes Trump's summit as anti-American.

Once again, kudos to the folks at Now This for capturing Fox News’ hypocrisy so well - especially that of King Hypocrite Sean Hannity. You'll also see some of our other Fox "favorites," too: Steve Doocy, Mike Huckabee, Sarah Palin, Monica Crowley and our old "pal," Kate Obenshain.



Watch the staggering hypocrisy below.