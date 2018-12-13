As if such a thing were possible, Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner became even more fawning near the end of her interview with Donald Trump today.

Commenting on a rant about the economy, in which Trump took credit for economic troubles in China, Faulkner gushed, “We see the electricity and the energy as you talk about these issues.” She followed that with, “What do you love about being president?”

“I love getting things done for the people,” Trump replied. Then he began whining in ways that suggested there’s nothing he even likes about his job. “It’s a nasty job because I get hit so hard, so unfairly by so many – and I mean really unfairly.” That was followed by a long boast about his unsung greatness. He concluded by saying, “My people love the job I’m doing,” which suggests that he only consider his fans “my people.”

Faulkner made it clear she’s one of “his people” with her reply (transcript via RealClear Politics):

FAULKNER: Yes, you have such energy for this.



TRUMP: Do I have a choice?



FAULKNER: Well, yeah you do, actually. You do, not every president would have worked six and seven days out on a campaign trail.



TRUMP: You know I work hard, but...



FAULKNER: Some don’t, but you do.

FACT CHECK: Trump is notoriously lazy.

Given that Faulkner only cited Trump’s hard work on the campaign trail, as opposed to the work he’s supposed to be doing on behalf of the American people, she probably knows the truth.

I’ve previously posted about how Faulkner failed to challenge Trump’s ridiculous claims about his relationship with attorney Michael Cohen and how she validated Trump’s lie about his support among women in this interview. Watch her go out of her way to paint a false picture of Trump for viewers below, from the December 13, 2018 Outnumbered Overtime.