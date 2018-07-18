Yesterday, Chris Gagin, the former Republican chairman of Belmont County, Ohio, told Fox News in no uncertain terms why, as “a matter of conscience,” he resigned his position and could no longer support “the direction” of the party after Trump sided with Russia over the U.S. at the Helsinki Summit with Vladimir Putin.

Gagin called B.S. on Trump’s ridiculous attempt to walk back one of his most egregious comments yesterday. “I think this is classic damage control,” Gagin said. “I’m a lawyer by profession, so let’s just say I don’t think the credibility of this witness would hold up.”

Gagin said he was “very happy” to hear Trump say in his walk back that he plans to take actions to safeguard the 2018 elections “but unfortunately, with the president trying to alter the meaning of the language that we all saw him use in Helsinki, I’m afraid it’s not as credible as those in the White House would hope. I take no joy or pleasure in saying that, but I just don’t think that’s going to alleviate the problems.”

Gagin said he had hoped Trump would “stick his finger in [Putin’s] chest and say, ‘We know what you did, it will not happen again on my watch and if it does, there will be maximum pressure applied to Russia.’” Instead, he likened Trump’s behavior to “a hostage situation.”

“It was a bridge too far,” Gagin said, and “a matter of conscience.”

“I’m not leaving the party,” Gagin added. But Trump’s walk back did nothing to make him change his mind about the summit. “You can’t recapture the gravitas the president of the United States had available to him."

Is this an isolated incident, or a trend? Watch it below, from the July 17, 2018 Your World and decide for yourself.