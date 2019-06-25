Carl Cameron, once Fox News’ chief political correspondent, revealed that he left the network because of the “partisan misinformation” about “conman” Donald Trump from its right-wing hosts. Now Cameron has joined a new progressive website to promote “real facts over partisan propaganda.”

The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple explains that Cameron teamed up with Think Progress’ Joseph Romm because, Cameron said, “I have a little bit of unfinished business.”

Their collaboration is FrontPageLive.com, a news site where progressives can find stories that feed their sensibilities. A news release calls the site “the go-to liberal antidote” to the Drudge Report, the aggregator that for more than two decades has been amplifying news reports with a conservative spin. Romm sees FrontPageLive.com as a “viralizing engine” for the other side. It will populate frequently with audience-tested headlines, while pairing stories with links to action campaigns working on the issue at hand.

That’s exciting news, in and of itself. But Cameron’s explicit repudiation of Fox and his implicit indictment of the right-wing media's echo chamber, in general, is just as striking. Those who have seen (the still relevant) Outfoxed: Rupert Murdoch’s War on Journalism probably remember the scene in which Cameron schmoozes with George W. Bush, saying that his wife has been “hanging out” with Bush’s sister and that the two have been campaigning "all over the state" together.

Please don’t let that prejudice you against what Cameron is up to now. In a YouTube video below, Cameron makes it clear he plans to use his (inside) knowledge of right-wing tactics and Trump, himself, to fight against both. Wemple reports that Cameron has “an equity stake in the operation.” In other words, Cameron put his money where his mouth is.

Here's where Cameron says he now comes from:

CAMERON: It’s about facts, not partisanship.

The idea of “fair and balanced” news [at Fox] appealed to me, but over the years, the right-wing hosts drowned out straight journalism with partisan misinformation. I left. I have unique insight in understanding of how the right operates and literally 30 years of covering Donald Trump.

Trump’s a con man. He did collude and coordinate with Russia to get elected. He encouraged them to intervene in the 2016 campaign on live television. We all saw it. And recently, he said he’d accept their help again because he sees nothing wrong with it. We saw that too.

And, yes, he is still helping Russia by refusing to take strong actions to protect us from a future cyberattack. This is a state of emergency. Our next elections and democracy are at potential risk.

My job, what I do, is inform. That’s it. Make your own decisions, just please be accurately informed.

I think anyone willing to give up an undoubtedly lucrative job, cross the ideological aisle and take a stand for truth, democracy and decency deserves our appreciation and applause.

Watch Cameron below and maybe see a glimmer of hope for the future. Also, make sure to bookmark Front Page Live.