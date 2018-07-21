Jeanine Pirro’s attempt to flack her new liberal-bashing book did not go so well on The View. In fact, she and cohost Whoopi Goldberg got into a heated argument. Other than that and the fact that Pirro’s book hit number one on Amazon afterward, the rest is a bit murky.

As you can see in the first video below, the confrontation began after Pirro accused Goldberg of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Goldberg became incensed and argued, in essence, that Trump’s demagoguery must be combatted.

Too bad Goldberg didn’t seem to know about Pirro’s past as the wife of a reputed mobster who went to jail for tax fraud - based on some of tax returns co-signed by Pirro. Otherwise, when Pirro declared, “I know a con when I see it,” that would have been a perfect moment to throw her history back at her. However, judging from the audience laughter when Pirro made her announcement, Pirro’s adoration of Donald Trump is contradiction enough.

But I digress. The clash between Goldberg and Pirro ended with this:

“You know what’s horrible? When people who shouldn’t be here end up murdering the children of American citizens,” Pirro told Goldberg.

The actress shot back with, “What is horrible is when the president of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people. Say goodbye! Goodbye! I’m done!”

That was Thursday. Friday, Page Six had this follow-up:

We exclusively reported Goldberg yelled at Pirro, “F–k you, get the f–k out of this building!” backstage after an on-air argument over politics that ended with Goldberg telling Pirro, “Say goodbye. I’m done!”

We hear that Pirro “just sat there stunned” and “View” co-host Meghan McCain leaned over and apologized.”

But sources add that in front of the audience, Pirro “ripped off her microphone and threw it at one of the guys on the crew and said, ‘Those c–ksuckers!’” about the panel.

People had this follow-up:

Pirro, a former Republican candidate, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity later on Thursday that Goldberg spit in her face and cursed her out after the interaction.

“She came at me as I was leaving and she said ‘Eff you’ in my face — literally spitting at me: ‘Eff you, get the eff out of this building,’” Pirro said on Hannity’s radio show. “And I said to her, ‘Did you just say that?’ She said, ‘That’s what I said, Get the eff out of this building’ and she was screaming at me and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off.”

But Goldberg told a different version of events on Friday's The View. It’s the second video below.

Thursday night, Pirro got more than six minutes to play the conservative victim – and hate on liberals – on the Hannity show. Pirro began by claiming to want to bring people together:

PIRRO: And I think the sad part about all this is that, you know, I said in the first segment, we need to start talking to each other. We need to start having a conversation, people who ostensibly hate each other.

But she didn’t mind when Hannity made statements like this:

HANNITY: It is the left is unhinged, they don’t have a plan to offer the American people, all they have is innuendo, name-calling, the typical playbook: racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic. They don’t have an agenda to improve the lives of people.

You can watch Pirro’s dubious claim to want to “start talking to each other” in the third video below, from the July 20, 2018 Hannity.