Fox News anchor Ed Henry has been fired from Fox News after an investigation into an incident involving “willful sexual misconduct.”

Mediaite has the internal memo from Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace:

On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee's attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago. We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented FOX News in investigation or litigations) to independently investigate the claims. Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated.

If there’s a lawsuit, we will likely find out more about this.

You may recall that Henry took a “time out” from Fox after salacious details about his extramarital affair with a Las Vegas “hostess” became public, in 2016. At the time, Henry was Fox’s chief White House correspondent. He became co-anchor of America’s Newsroom in late 2019.

According to the Scott/Wallace memo, “rotating news anchors” will co-anchor America’s Newsroom until a permanent replacement for Henry is named.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)

(Henry image via screen grab)