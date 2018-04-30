The admiration was a two-way street last night between Fox News host Steve Hilton and Fox Viewer-in-Chief, Donald Trump, last night.

Trump may have legal problems closing in on him along with political ones but his fortunes could not have looked brighter on Fox’s The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.

Not only did host Hilton act as though Trump were personally conducting peace talks between North and South Korea (even though he’s not part of them), Hilton claimed that Trump has “really made progress on the Iran issue.” What that progress is was not clear. Hilton claimed that “foreign policy elites” are now “coming around” to Trump’s position but “they just can’t give him any credit.”

During the show, a lower-third banner read, "TRUMP'S TRIUMPHS ARE DRIVING HIS CRITICS CRAZY."

Guest Charlie Hurt suggested that the Nobel Prize committee would be “forced” to award Trump a Nobel Peace Prize and suggested that was more satisfying than any actual peace. “One of the reasons I think it would be so delightful if he did bring peace to the Korean peninsula is not just that it would just save tens of millions of fellow humans but then the Nobel Peace Prize committee would be forced to give him a Nobel Prize,” Hurt sneered. “But even they probably wouldn’t do it and they would wind up giving it to Kim Jong-un.

The other guest was “former Bernie Sanders staffer,”Tezlyn Figaro. It’s a misleading description for a reliable Democrat basher. Not surprisingly, Figaro helped advance the pro-Trump message. “People are going to remain critical because he continues to go outside of the box and not doing what we are used to seeing a president do,” she said.

Predictably, Figaro did not argue when Hurt claimed, with a straight face, that Trump’s presidential campaign was “the most issue-oriented campaign I’ve ever covered “ and that they were “very unifying issues.” Ditto for when Hurt claimed that Trump saying to African Americans “What have you got to lose?” by voting for him was “such a profound message.”

But lo and behold, during the show, Trump returned the love with a message of selflessness:

“Trump’s Triumphs are driving his critics Crazy!” Thank you Steve Hilton @NextRevFNC, just want to do what is right for our wonderful U.S.A. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

As the show was ending, Hilton continued the mutual admiration by showcasing the tweet on the air from the “special viewer watching us.”

See why Trump loved the segment below, from the April 29, 2018 The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.

