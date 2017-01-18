It's bad enough that Donald Trump is taking off the entire first weekend of his presidency. But he made it clear he doesn't have a clue what he'll be doing first thing Monday morning when he finally gets around to actually working at his job.

In her lovefest disguised as an interview today, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt didn't mention the disgust and ridicule Trump engendered when he announced that after his inauguration, he plans to take off the weekend and not start work until Monday. Instead, Earhardt opened with what she obviously thought was a softball: What is the first thing Trump plans to do when he gets to the White House Monday? She made it sound as if it were to be expected Trump would start working before then.

Trump obviously had no idea. “I want to go to work. Monday is really the day that we start signing and working and making great deals for the country," he replied.

Salon noted yesterday that, "Recent reports suggest that President-elect Donald Trump is far more focused on throwing a big party in advance of his inauguration than on what he does in his first two days as president after being sworn in on Friday." Still, you'd think by now he'd have some clue as to what's first on his presidential work agenda.

Instead of asking what "great deals" Trump has in the works, Trumpheart Earhardt gazed at him adoringly and asked if wife Melania and youngest son Barron will be in the White House the first night. You’re probably thrilled to know that all the Trump children will be there.

I've got more to say about this interview coming up. But meanwhile, you can watch it below, from the January 18, 2017 Fox & Friends.