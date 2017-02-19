First, presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway brought us the fake “Bowling Green Massacre” when she tried to justify her boss’ Muslim ban. Now, the boss himself has come up with some kind of refugee/terror attack in Sweden that didn’t happen. And Trump handled it with just the kind of presidential leadership you’d expect: He blamed someone else - in this case, Fox News.

During his campaign rally yesterday, Trump pointed to Sweden, which has taken in large numbers of refugees, as some kind of justification for his Muslim ban:

“When you look at what’s happening in Germany, when you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden — Sweden!" he said during the rally. "Who would believe this? Sweden! They took in large numbers, they’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

The only problem? Nobody knew what had happened the night before in Sweden, including the Swedes. The former prime minister asked on Twitter, “What has he been smoking?”

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

As it turned out, Trump had no facts. Faced with this latest embarrassment, Trump came up with this BS excuse:

My statement as to what's happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants & Sweden. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2017

Trump was probably referring to something he saw on Tucker Carlson Friday night. It was a discussion about an alleged rise of crime in Sweden after taking in refugees. But as Mediaite noted, there was no incident mentioned in the segment and it had been recorded earlier in the week.

In other words, the guy who has been railing about “fake news” as the enemy of the “American People!” just dumped a load of fake news on those same people.

Yet Trump didn't even seem to be upset that he had just been the victim of this scourge.

So does that make Trump an “enemy of the American People!” now?

Watch Trump talk about “what’s happening last night in Sweden” below, from his February 18, 2017 campaign rally, via the Huffington Post. Below that is Trump’s likely “source,” from the February 17, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.