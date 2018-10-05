With Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination hanging by a thread, apparently there’s nothing too vile regular Fox guest Joseph diGenova can say about Democrats, despite Fox’s recent edict against incendiary comments from guests.

Last night, diGenova visited the Tucker Carlson Tonight show following Carlson’s blatantly dishonest and deliberately inflammatory commentary attacking Democrats opposing Kavanaugh. But while Carlson put on a mask of measured thoughtfulness, diGenova tossed aside any semblance of restraint or consideration:

DIGENOVA: I think what the Democrats are engaged in is something that we call “the big lie” and what they’ve done is they have associated themselves with anarchy and they are now in full revolt against the Constitution of the United States, the union and the rule of law. What you are hearing are the cries of an injured child, not unlike those of Ms. Ford when she testified before the committee as an injured adolescent. The Democratic Party is in full retreat from good government, the rule of law and sanity. These people are crazed, seeking power and there they are, calling into question the integrity of the FBI who didn’t want anything to do with this, and were asked to do it by Senator Coons and Senator Flake. Good lord, they are appalling.

Although it’s not in the clip below, diGenova returned to this rhetoric later in the discussion:

DIGENOVA: This is an example of what happens when a party decides to uproot itself from the rule of law, from decency and honesty and integrity. They have destroyed themselves. They are hurting innocent people, a man, his family.

The confirmation process is in shambles as a result of the conduct of Senator Feinstein and Senator Booker and Senator Harris and the little man from Delaware, Senator Coons, who’s blathering. Fake lawyering has become an embarrassment to the Senate.

Although Carlson regularly suggests that Democrats’ rhetoric will lead to violence, he had no problem with diGenova characterizing Democrats as anti-American threats to the country. Neither, apparently, did Carlson’s producer, even though Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott reportedly instructed producers to tell hosts to push back on incendiary rhetoric from a guest.

Instead, Carlson validated diGenova by saying, “Right” and then thanking him for coming on the show.

In fact, there’s every reason to believe that diGenova was invited on specifically because of his rhetoric. He recently smeared Christine Blasey Ford as “a very, very disturbed woman with clear emotional and psychological problems” who “testified like an adolescent.” In another unhinged appearance recently, diGenova shouted that Sen. Mazie Hirono should “shut up!” Clearly, the Tucker Carlson Tonight show knew what they were getting and wanted it from diGenova.

Watch diGenova spew his hatred for America below, from the October 4, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.