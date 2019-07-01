The Fox News duo known as “Diamond and Silk” came up with yet another whopper, this time to attack Sen. Kamala Harris after she became the breakout star in last week’s Democratic debate for confronting Joe Biden over his comments about segregation.

Harris, as anyone who has been near a television or computer screen since Thursday night's Democratic debate almost surely knows, spoke of how integration meant a lot to her because she “was part of the second class to integrate Berkeley, California, public schools almost two decades after Brown v. Board of Education.”

But leave it to Diamond and Silk to dishonestly suggest that Harris – with obvious approval from the Fox & Friends hosts – is really a segregation-supporting oppressor of blacks.

Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway said accusingly, “She don’t have a pretty past. Hers is just as ugly. If you want to know who’s the threat to black people, it is Kamala Harris.”

Hardaway was referring to Harris’ record as a prosecutor which is fair game. But not the way these liars told it.

Rochelle “Silk” Richardson "asked," "How is Camilla [sic] supportin’ the same party that segregated her and her family? She’s in support of the same party. It’s not just Joe Biden, it’s the party. The Democrats are the party of segregation and she supports it.

"Right," Hardaway said, emphatically.

Not one of the three Fox & Friends cohosts challenged this gaslighting. Instead, cohost Brian Kilmeade deliberately validated it.

Rather than point to anything Republicans are doing on behalf of African Americans in the present, Kilmeade reached back two centuries when Abraham Lincoln was a Republican and when Democrats gave birth to the Ku Klux Klan. It's the world’s most bogus “proof” that Democrats are still the anti-black party, yet Fox keeps grasping at this straw. Ditto for when Kilmeade held up the last century, when Sen. Robert Byrd was a member of the KKK, conveniently “forgetting” that Byrd also renounced that membership, calling it his “greatest mistake" in that century too.

KILMEADE: I think on some level, Diamond, the Democrats don't want this argument for the main reason is they’re the ones who gave birth to the Ku Klux Klan. It was a Republican that -- Abraham Lincoln’s party -- that up into the 1960s that would fought [and] push back against racism. And somehow that narrative flipped, and people are forced to go back and remember what Sen. Byrd was and -- even though every road is named after him and every hallway has a plaque with his face on it.

Watch proof that Fox News puts propaganda first and facts last below, from the June 28, 2019 Fox & Friends.