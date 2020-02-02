Alan Dershowitz reached new depths of sycophancy during his latest chummy visit with Sean Hannity after Republicans voted against witnesses in the Trump impeachment trial.

Dershowitz had no criticism for Republicans voting for a trial without witnesses. Nor did he let his supposedly long-held opposition to “criminalization of political differences” sway him from yukking it up with Hannity, the guy who tried to frame a murdered DNC staffer for leaking DNC emails to Wikileaks, in an effort to absolve Russia, yet has never apologized.

Hannity sounded drunk (again) as he slurred his way through the introduction that slobbered over Dershowitz.

Dershowitz began sucking up right off the bat: “How did I give Ted Cruz a B+? What was I thinking?” the retired Harvard Law professor said about his former student who was the previous guest. After suggesting Cruz would have gotten an A+ were it not for blind grading, Dershowitz gushed, “He should have graded me. He was such a good student in that class. He basically helped me teach it.”

But “liberal Democrat” Dershowitz, who just last week gave an attaboy to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for berating an NPR reporter, then blocked NPR from traveling with his press pool, had nothing but scorn and smears for Democrats.

“Congressman Schiff has decided he wanted to put me on trial. He invented something called the Dershowitz Doctrine which he has lied about systematically,” Dershowitz whined.

Has Dershowitz ever called out Liar in Chief Donald Trump for lying? Or Lying Sycophant in Chief Hannity? I have never seen it.

Instead, Dershowitz agreed as Hannity accused Schiff of having “lied to the country for three years” and called CNN contributor and Democrat Joe Lockhart’s criticism of Dershowitz “repulsive” and “disgusting.”

Dershowitz played his phony “principled Democrat” card which was really just another way to suck up while feigning independence. “Look, you and I don’t agree about everything,” he said to Hannity. Moments later, Dershowitz fell in line with Fox orthodoxy by attacking CNN: “They don’t have the guts to put me on opposite him,” he barked.

But all that was just a preamble to the ultimate sucking up. Hannity's comment suggested that it was pre-planned.

DERSHOWITZ: Nancy Pelosi has now pulled a real sharp one. She says even if he’s acquitted and vindicated, he’s still impeached. He’s gonna have that label forever. That should not be how it is. Why? He didn’t have a fair trial. He was indicted. And what happens if a person who was acquitted after indictment? The indictment disappears.

[…]

And when you deny somebody due process and say, well, we’re only indicting him, then you can’t come back and say but he’s still indicted.

HANNITY: So he was really not impeached in your view.

DERSHOWITZ: If he wins this, I think nobody should regard him as having been impeached any more than you would regard somebody who was indicted as still being indicted if he won a unanimous, 12-person jury acquittal.

I don’t know whether Dershowitz is angling for a Supreme Court nomination or if he has some other reason for being such a lickspittle. But one thing is clear: it’s not out of concern for truth, decency or principles.

You can watch Dershowitz’s shameless brown nosing below, from the January 31, 2020 Hannity.