It’s Bernie vs. Biden right now on CNN and Univision. Are you watching?
The debate began at 8 PM ET but it is available to all. You can watch it here, no log in necessary.
Share your thoughts on the debate below and I’ll share mine.
(Debate image via screen grab)
John McKee commented 2020-03-15 22:33:29 -0400 · Flag
Slept through most of it, but it seemed Joe did nothing to upset his chances. Bernie missed a huge opportunity to end the evening by declaring that he was out and that he and his people would work with Joe in every possible way to end the national nightmare, from now right through to November.
He could have bowed out a heroic figure, but now he’ll suffer humiliation and be seen forever as a bitter old spoiler.
He could have bowed out a heroic figure, but now he’ll suffer humiliation and be seen forever as a bitter old spoiler.
Ellen commented 2020-03-15 22:22:01 -0400 · Flag
Supposedly the big takeaway is that Biden committed to picking a woman as VP. But did anyone not know that’s what he would do?
Eyes On Fox commented 2020-03-15 20:53:35 -0400 · Flag
I’m in Argentina right now (not kidding). Bernie brags Medicare for All will cover the undocumented. My local guide volunteered the Argentinian universal healthcare system has “collapsed” because of undocumented workers swamping it. Inflation here is over 50%. Everyone is complaining of high taxes. The ultimate insult is I’ve never seem a more dramatic contrast between the rich and poor in Buenos Aires than anywhere else.
Ellen commented 2020-03-15 20:42:15 -0400 · Flag
Now Bernie is talking about medicare for all again as well as tax breaks to billionaires and disparity in earnings.
I’m on his side but a) he seems like a broken record and b) it feels like we are in a public health crisis that is not about that.
I’m on his side but a) he seems like a broken record and b) it feels like we are in a public health crisis that is not about that.
Ellen commented 2020-03-15 20:39:51 -0400 · Flag
So far, the debate is pretty interesting. I was a little disgusted at the beginning to hear YET ANOTHER rehash of Medicare for All or not.
So far, my only complaint is not enough going after Trump.
So far, my only complaint is not enough going after Trump.