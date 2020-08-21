Tonight, Joe Biden will accept the presidential nomination. Looking at the guest list, I think the night will be more about moving forward with unity than in criticizing Trump.

It will be hard to top last night’s convention but we’ll see.

The Washington Post has the lineup. The proceedings begin at 9 PM ET.

Tammy Duckworth , the Illinois senator and veteran.

, the Illinois senator and veteran. Keisha Lance Bottoms , the Atlanta mayor.

, the Atlanta mayor. Cory Booker , the New Jersey senator and former presidential candidate.

, the New Jersey senator and former presidential candidate. Vivek Murthy, the former surgeon general.

the former surgeon general. The secretary of state of California, Alex Padilla , and of Michigan, Jocelyn Benson .

, and of Michigan, . Deb Halaand , a member of Congress from New Mexico.

, a member of Congress from New Mexico. Cedric Richmond Jr., son of Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.).

Mike Bloomberg , the former New York mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

, the former New York mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. and former Democratic presidential candidate.

the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. and former Democratic presidential candidate. Andrew Yang , businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate.

, businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate. Tammy Baldwin , the senator from Wisconsin.

, the senator from Wisconsin. Christopher A. Coons , the senator from Delaware and a Biden confidant.

, the senator from Delaware and a Biden confidant. Joe Biden and his family.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, author Jon Meacham and performers John Legend, Common and The Chicks

author and performers and There will also be video tributes to Beau Biden, Biden’s son who died in 2015 of brain cancer, and John Lewis, a former congressman and civil rights icon from Georgia who died this summer

You can watch the full proceedings and comment below: