Tonight, Joe Biden will accept the presidential nomination. Looking at the guest list, I think the night will be more about moving forward with unity than in criticizing Trump.
It will be hard to top last night’s convention but we’ll see.
The Washington Post has the lineup. The proceedings begin at 9 PM ET.
- Tammy Duckworth, the Illinois senator and veteran.
- Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Atlanta mayor.
- Cory Booker, the New Jersey senator and former presidential candidate.
- Vivek Murthy, the former surgeon general.
- The secretary of state of California, Alex Padilla, and of Michigan, Jocelyn Benson.
- Deb Halaand, a member of Congress from New Mexico.
- Cedric Richmond Jr., son of Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.).
- Mike Bloomberg, the former New York mayor and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
- Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. and former Democratic presidential candidate.
- Andrew Yang, businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate.
- Tammy Baldwin, the senator from Wisconsin.
- Christopher A. Coons, the senator from Delaware and a Biden confidant.
- Joe Biden and his family.
- Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, author Jon Meacham and performers John Legend, Common and The Chicks
- There will also be video tributes to Beau Biden, Biden’s son who died in 2015 of brain cancer, and John Lewis, a former congressman and civil rights icon from Georgia who died this summer
You can watch the full proceedings and comment below:
Anonymous commented 2020-08-21 00:38:24 -0400
By “raps” do you mean attacks or applause?
Biden’s speech was even better than I had hoped for. Unlike a Trump speech, Joe wasn’t awkwardly clutching the podium as though it were a life preserver in sea of complete sentences. Joe was himself throughout whereas Trump attempts authenticity (and lets go of the podium) only when he departs from the script to burp up some of his con-man gas.
John McKee commented 2020-08-20 23:30:58 -0400
Expect an explosion any minute. Fox is giving Biden huge raps on his performance, along with the expected quibbles, obviously.
Ellen commented 2020-08-20 23:15:59 -0400
I have to call the convention a big success. Hope America thinks so, too.
Ellen commented 2020-08-20 23:03:24 -0400
Agree, John. I don’t want to go back to the old convention.
Ellen commented 2020-08-20 23:02:41 -0400
Biden’s speech is excellent, I think. Not senile, not feeble and meaningful, kind, decent, and smart.
John McKee commented 2020-08-20 22:56:11 -0400
Agreed, Ellen. I’m so impressed by the way they have scheduled the speakers through the four days – Bloomberg is not my favorite either, but he brought another distinct viewpoint to add to the ‘big tent’ feel to the proceedings. I’m surprised that they have been able to maintain a feel of optimism and excitement, even with the disastrous national situation and the lack of audience feedback.
Ellen commented 2020-08-20 22:28:26 -0400
Also, I’m not a fan of Bloomberg but I thought he was good.
Ellen commented 2020-08-20 22:27:54 -0400
The stuttering kid is making me cry.
Ellen commented 2020-08-20 22:27:28 -0400
It was beautiful.
John McKee commented 2020-08-20 22:15:57 -0400
I’m not usually big on rap, but that duet was magical.
Ellen commented 2020-08-20 22:11:29 -0400
Republican WWII vet voting slamming Trump and voting for Biden was my favorite so far, along with the kid saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Ellen commented 2020-08-20 21:49:20 -0400
I liked John Legend and Common’s musical tribute, too.
Ellen commented 2020-08-20 21:29:27 -0400
I am totally not loving tonight. I like the tribute to John Lewis, though.
Ellen commented 2020-08-20 21:12:41 -0400
Pledge of Allegiance kid was adorable. I’m guessing that was Cedric Richmond Jr.
Ellen commented 2020-08-20 21:09:39 -0400
The jokes between Andrew Yank and Julia Louis-Dreyfus were awful. She sounds like an over-coached high schooler.