Tx. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick revisited the Tucker Carlson Tonight show last night where he doubled down on his suggestion that older people should be willing to die of coronavirus for the sake of the economy. Tucker Carlson was all in on the pro-death agenda.

In my last post, I cautioned against giving Tucker Carlson too much credit for the fact that his early coronavirus warnings may have saved Fox News viewers’ lives. It just so happened that warning about the coronavirus fit with Carlson’s white nationalist brand, in that case, fear mongering about the Chinese. More recently, he has happily chosen politics over science.

With Patrick, Carlson has chosen politics over life, itself. You may recall that last month, Patrick expressed his willingness to die for the sake of the (Trump) economy and said, “I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me.”

Then, Carlson gave his implicit endorsement of Patrick’s death wishes. That was made more explicit the next night when Fox News’ own Brit Hume told a supportive Carlson that Patrick’s viewpoint was “entirely reasonable.”

My Crooks and Liars colleague (actually, he’s the boss) John Amato wrote up a good summary of Patrick's comments on his return visit:

“What I said when I was with you that night, there are more important things than living, and that’s saving this country for my children and my grandchildren and saving this country for all of us,”

He said, “And I don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die but we’ve got to take some risks and get back in the game and get this country back up and running.”

Amato’s post also exposed Patrick’s BS claim to know more about the pandemic science than Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Patrick was aided and abetted in that BS by Carlson. His opening “question” was: ”You were pretty clear in what you thought might happen,” which prompted Patrick’s criticism of Fauci.

Patrick also went on a rant suggesting that stay-at-home orders are some kind of Democratic plot for control (never mind that Texas’ own Republican governor has issued them). But Carlson closed the discussion by saying, “I never defend politicians but the abuse you took was so ridiculously disconnected from what you actually said that I wanted to have you back.”

Disconnected? Patrick had just doubled down on his death wishes for seniors.

You can watch it below, from the April 20, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.