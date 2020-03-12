When it comes to cheerleading for Donald Trump, Tammy Bruce has some great, big pompoms. Her unbridled support for Trump includes her belief that he “created a paradise" for women and, wait for it, has made Americans healthier, so that if they get coronavirus, they’ll be just fine.

Ms. Bruce, who, on a Fox Nation video, suggested that coronavirus is no worse than the flu and that it is being over-hyped on liberal media, appeared on Thursday’s Fox & Friends. The segment began with Steve Doocy’s report about actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson having tested positive for the coronavirus. Bruce spoke, at length, about how this particular case demonstrates ways that the virus can affect different people, differently.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade said that folks will feel better about the virus as they see Tom and Rita Hanks recover.

In an attempt to put a happy face on the situation, cohost Steve Doocy said that while the U.S. has high numbers of those with the virus, “we don’t know how many of those people have recovered” and “when Tom Hanks and his wife leave the isolation…people are going to go ‘well, that wasn’t so bad,’ if, indeed, it’s just two weeks from now.”

Bruce provided more happy talk about a man who recently recovered from coronavirus. She quoted his comment that “it [coronavirus] wasn’t too bad, I drank three bottles of Gatorade every day.” While acknowledging that “for some people, it’s a bit more serious,” (Yeah, some are dead, but who’s counting), she said patients with mild or no symptoms and easily recover “give us a sense of the spectrum of what this is like with every virus, and like with the country.” She urged those higher-risk folks with underlying conditions, to “try to get healthy."

She concluded with the, uh, insane claim that “the president has gotten the country healthy enough, of course, to withstand this and even to lead the way in overcoming it.”

So the obese, junk-food loving Donald Trump has made the country healthier? Who knew!

Watch today’s dose of alternate reality from the March 12, 2020 Fox & Friends, below.