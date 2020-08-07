You must see CNN anchor Brianna Keilar tear apart the “deadly misinformation” being spread by the right-wing and Donald Trump about COVID-19, with special emphasis on Fox News and its disgraceful medical expert, Dr. Marc Siegel.
There's nothing I can add to Keilar's masterpiece other than to urge everyone to watch it. It's below, from CNN’s August 7, 2020 Newsroom.
(H/T Eric Jefferson)
“It's not just a deadly virus that is spreading here — it is deadly misinformation as well.”— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 7, 2020
- @brikeilarCNN on how right-wing media and Trump allies have shaped some Americans’ view of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/CWB3AsFxRF pic.twitter.com/UNyoPMXUYi
Do you like this post?