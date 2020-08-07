You must see CNN anchor Brianna Keilar tear apart the “deadly misinformation” being spread by the right-wing and Donald Trump about COVID-19, with special emphasis on Fox News and its disgraceful medical expert, Dr. Marc Siegel.

There's nothing I can add to Keilar's masterpiece other than to urge everyone to watch it. It's below, from CNN’s August 7, 2020 Newsroom.

(H/T Eric Jefferson)