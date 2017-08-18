The public face of alt-right America, Steve Bannon, has been ousted from the Trump administration. But there's no reason to believe that Donald Trump's repugnant behavior on race will change.

FoxNews.com is playing it straight down the middle (so far) on the ouster, which suggests a stamp of approval or at least no objections:

President Trump's controversial chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving the White House, in another major staff shakeup announced at the close of another tumultuous week in Washington. The White House confirmed in a brief statement that Bannon, a hardcore populist who often sparred with his West Wing colleagues, would make Friday his last day -- just over a year after he joined the Trump presidential campaign. "White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. "We are grateful for his service and wish him the best."

Trump's widely-reviled remarks about the violence in Charlottesville prompted calls for Bannon's removal. But there's no evidence his departure will make Trump any more of a unifier. Vox writes:

We certainly shouldn’t expect the spirit of the Trump administration to greatly change now that Bannon is departing. The president himself has repeatedly demonstrated that his own instincts on racial controversies are much like Bannon’s. And Bannon has gotten like-minded people into prominent administration jobs — for instance, fellow immigration hardliners Sessions and Miller will continue to guide policy there. Still, with Bannon’s exit, Trump really is losing a high-level adviser who was deeply committed to operationalizing — rather than watering down — some of the most controversial parts of his agenda.

Watch Dana Perino describe Bannon's departure as a "good" "resettling of the White House" below, from the August 18, 2017 Happening Now show.

Bannon caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.