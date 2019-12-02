Bill O’Reilly’s attempt to promote his interview with Donald Trump brought him the kind of attention he was not seeking, thanks to the terrified look on his pet’s face.

In case you missed it, this was O’Reilly’s Thanksgiving tweet:

Happy Thanksgiving! Hope everyone heard the interview with the President, https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C has it. pic.twitter.com/q6TEWEI8Cs — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) November 28, 2019

It’s not clear why O’Reilly wanted to pose with a dog (assuming it was his own) in a promotion for his Trump interview. But if O’Reilly thought it would warm up a holiday tweet – well, he should have taken a good look at the photo before tweeting it out.

Mediaite did a great roundup of responses. Here are some of my faves:

The dog is clearly signaling for help. pic.twitter.com/nW1QQUcZIF — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2019

You are about to write at a $32,000,000 check to that dog. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) November 28, 2019

(H/T Eyes on Fox and Headly Westerfield)