Ann Coulter found a particularly hideous - and baseless – smear to demonize the immigrant children separated from their families by the Trump administration. Fox News host Steve Hilton did not challenge a word.

Coulter is a two-time voter fraud suspect who has admitted to deliberately voting where she does not live - twice. Yet Fox nevertheless holds her up as a legitimate pundit, even as she came up with her Alex Jones-esque smear on Sunday’s The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.

COULTER: These child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now - do not fall for it, Mr. President. I get very nervous about the president getting his news from TV because I also have a New Yorker article. New Yorker is not a conservative publication. They describe how these kids, these kids are being coached, they’re given scripts to read by liberals, according to the New Yorker. Don't fall for the actor children."

As Right Wing Watch noted, Coulter has an especially ugly record on immigration:

Coulter has previously suggested shooting immigrants who are attempting to cross the U.S. southern border and said that “death squads” may be the only hope if Trump helps pass immigration reform legislation. Coulter also has cozy connections with white nationalists and is openly admired by the president.

Although host Hilton tried futilely to stop Coulter, when she had finally stopped talking, he said, “Thank you for getting that off your chest.”

The other guests, Jason Chaffetz and Kimberly Guilfoyle (currently dating charity cheater Donald Trump Jr., who seemingly endorsed the “child actor” smear) smiled indulgently as they looked on.

The New Yorker article Coulter referenced says nothing about child actors. It’s about an adult African immigrant profiled by author Suketu Mehta. BuzzFeed explains:

In the article, Mehta followed a woman he called "Celine" as she went through the process of claiming asylum. Celine came from a Central African country where her parents' support of an opposition leader led to government soldiers ransacking the family's home and beating her siblings. But while she had real fears of persecution if she returned to her home country, Celine was encouraged to exaggerate her story to include claims of being raped to help her case.

Watch Coulter combine prejudice, heartlessness and lies – without any serious challenge from anyone on Fox News below, from the June 17, 2018 The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton, via Right Wing Watch.