According to Brian Stelter, “Whispers about Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have been widespread inside Fox for years.” That’s despite the fact that each has only been divorced for about a year.

Normally, I wouldn’t care what Sean Hannity or Ainsley Earhardt do with their personal lives. But given Earhardt’s brand as Jesus’ sweetheart, despite her adoration of racist, p***y grabbing Trump, I think it’s worthwhile to consider her personal hypocrisy.

While yesterday’s revelation about their relationship mentioned that it had been going on “for quite some time,” more recent reports specifically mention that it has been years. People reported yesterday that the two have “been seeing each other very secretively for years." I refrained from jumping to conclusions about what “seeing each other” exactly means.

No longer. In a Twitter thread today, Brian Stelter explained that his fact-checking about their relationship for his upcoming book about collusion between Trump and Fox is likely the reason that news of the relationship broke. But in his thread, he also revealed the likelihood that the serious relationship goes back years, before Earhardt was divorced and while she was claiming not to be involved with anyone new.

For years, there have been rumors inside Fox about Sean Hannity's personal life. Now that I'm fact-checking the book, the info is trickling out... (1/6) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 11, 2020

A TV host's personal life is not automatically newsworthy. But a relationship between two of Fox's biggest stars? That's newsworthy. Whispers about Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have been widespread inside Fox for years, but never reported publicly. (2/6) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 11, 2020

Last year, a source for my book mentioned Hannity was separated from his wife, assuming I already knew. Other sources confirmed it. Some said the gossip about Hannity & Earhardt was an "open secret," so much so that "Fox & Friends" staffers wondered whether I'd report on it (3/6) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 11, 2020

I'm in book fact-checking mode, so last Tuesday I spoke with Fox News PR about Hannity's separation and the Earhardt whispers. I expected the info to leak in a way favorable to Hannity. Sure enough, Page Six ran a story revealing Hannity's divorce the next day. (4/6) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 11, 2020

The timing might have seemed odd to readers -- "they have been legally divorced for more than a year," so why is it reported now? Well now you know. I think it also explains today's @gabrielsherman story saying Hannity is dating Earhardt. It's a fact-checking domino effect. (5/6) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 11, 2020

Per Page Six, "sources close to both Hannity and Earhardt deny they are a couple." All this info is just a paragraph in my book "HOAX: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth," coming August 25. https://t.co/LOvdESAY6L. Now back to my fact-checking... (6/6) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 11, 2020

As I noted yesterday in my post for Crooks and Liars, Hannity and Earhardt seem to have gotten divorces from their previous spouses around the same time, a little over a year ago. Earhardt's second husband filed for divorce in October, 2018. Her divorce was finalized last October. The news of Hannity’s divorce vaguely said he had it had happened “more than a year” ago after have been “separated many years prior to that.”

But Hannity/Earhardt romance seems to have been going on much longer than that.

There’s also evidence that Earhardt wasn’t quite truthful about the reason for the breakup with her last husband (#2). From the Daily Mail:

Source close to Earhardt claimed to DailyMail.com Tuesday that their marriage had never recovered from [Will] Proctor having an affair with her close friend.

'There is not one ounce of truth to the allegation that I had an affair,' Proctor said in a statement to DailyMail.com.

'I am devastated about this situation and did not envision this for the future of our family,' he added.

That was in October, 2018, right after Proctor filed for divorce from Earhardt. If she was smoochy with Hannity “for years,” it was likely happening before October 2018.

Ditto for October, 2019, when she suggested to People she was not involved with anyone:

“In many ways my personal life is kind of on hold while I’m helping with my mom and helping with my daughter,” she says, noting that her mother suffered a stroke.

“I would love to find love again and I want to demonstrate a loving relationship for Hayden one day. But I’m not sure when that will be,” she says. “I know that God will put the right man in my life if that’s his will, and he’ll do it in his time.”

Yesterday, People reported, “Earhardt has been recording at Hannity's home studio on Long Island, New York, and is renting a home nearby.” But it appears her rented home is in the Hamptons and that she is living with him otherwise in Oyster Bay.

From Page Six:

A source told Page Six, “The rumors started because Sean lives on Long Island, and Ainsley rented a house in the Hamptons during the pandemic. Sean has a studio at his home, and Ainsley has been using his studio as her remote broadcast location for ‘Fox & Friends.'”

A second source said, “They are 100 percent dating.” Yet another source said, “They have been quarantining together in Oyster Bay. They have been seen together in the area.”

Oyster Bay is about an hour and a half from the Hamptons. So it seems very unlikely that she would be commuting to Hannity’s house for her 6 AM start on Fox & Friends.

But hey, I wish them the best of luck. Just so long as she stops holding herself up as some kind of paragon of Christian virtues.

