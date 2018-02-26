Former Fox News contributor and “Clueless” star, Stacey Dash has filed her paperwork and is officially running as a Republican for Congress in California’s 44th District.

Dash is probably not on her way to Washington, D.C., given the district she is running in. The Daily Beast has the scoop:

The paperwork first appeared Monday morning on the Federal Election Commission website (PDF), listing the formation of a candidate committee called “Dash to DC.”

There is also an accompanying website, which is currently blank save for a logo with Dash’s name on it.

[…]

Dash will attempt to challenge Democratic incumbent Rep. Nanette Barragan in a district encompassing the San Pedro and Compton areas of Los Angeles. In the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton won that district by a whopping 70-percent margin.

Her history as a Fox News pundit is no more promising.

Dash, who was fired from Fox News last year, was a shockingly poor pundit. In 2015, she was suspended from the network for two weeks for saying President Barack Obama didn’t “give a s***” about terrorism. Here’s how NewsHound Ellen summed up Dash’s career at Fox after she was fired:

Dash was never a bright light on Fox. She had a wooden delivery that always sounded as though she were repeating pre-scripted lines. But I’ve heard sixth graders in school plays sound more natural and engaged.

Her substance was no more inspiring. For example, Dash once insisted Trump could win the black vote “because black people like to make money.” In November, 2015, she said, “We don’t even have the records on Obama. We have no records. His records are sealed. Why isn’t anyone investigating that?”

Media Matters has more of her worst moments, including the one below, in which she said divorce rates are high because “women don’t know how to take care of their men,” from the July 30, 2015 Outnumbered.