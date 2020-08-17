At 9 PM ET, the 2020 Democratic convention will kick off. Tonight’s speakers include Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Cuomo and more. You can watch it here and share your thoughts and observations in our comments section.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Jared Kushner thought would no longer be a problem by now, this convention will be nothing like its predecessors. But it should still be interesting to see how the Democrats navigate the new abnormal.

Here’s the full roster of tonight’s speakers, as per CNBC:

Former first lady Michelle Obama (slated to appear in the 10 p.m. hour)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (slated to appear in the 10 p.m. hour)

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

Former Ohio governor and GOP presidential candidate John Kasich

Former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman

According to The New York Times, “regular people” such as Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner will hold a conversation with Mr. Biden on racial justice; Kristin Urquiza, a woman whose father died from the coronavirus, will also appear; as will health care workers.

The DNC schedule includes performances by Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges and Billy Porter and Stephen Stills.

Will you be watching? What do you think?