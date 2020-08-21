Tucker Carlson, is just so desperate to denigrate Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, that he’s making up some seriously strange stuff. He actually claimed, without ANY supporting evidence, that Biden supports abortion for men. Seriously, not kidding!!!

On his Monday night show, Carlson referenced the Democratic party convention and posed the question of what the Democrats “would advocate if they took control.” In suggesting that viewers review the party platform, he blew Trump’s racist dog whistle with the statement that the Democrats want to force low income housing on poor suburbanites. He then took a hard right turn into bizarro world when he claimed that the party platform “guarantees abortion access for men” – an outright lie as the platform says no such thing.

In setting up his false (and arguably low and disgusting) attack on Biden, the pompous and smug Carson said “while this might seem like a bad joke, when Joe Biden comes in, he would like to assure you over and over again that nothing could be more serious than providing abortions for men.” He then proceeded to play video of Biden, with no context, saying “this is not a joke,” thus leaving the gullible viewer to assume that Biden was advocating abortion for men. (One of Biden’s popular “it’s not a joke” comments was followed by a reference to street lights.) As the video played, the banner displayed the requisite Fox propaganda message, “Far Left Priorities of the Dem Party.”

Carlson kept the attack going: “The Democratic party, one of two is running on a platform that says men can get pregnant and nobody is saying anything about this.” HEY TUCKER, THAT’S BECAUSE IT’S NOT TRUE!!!!!

FACT CHECK - The Democratic party platform states that “We believe unequivocally, like the majority of Americans, that every woman should be able to access high-quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion.”

Carlson introduced his guest, former White House Press Secretary and graduate of Ouachita Baptist University, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. The banner continued to promote Tucker’s BIG LIE in addition to another nugget of right-wing nuttery: “Dem Platform Priorities, Insuring Abortion Access For Men & Encouraging People to be Afraid of Cops.”

Carlson wanted to know why nobody is talking about how the Democrats are saying that “men can get pregnant, that’s prima facia insane and why is that not a headline every day.” HEY TUCKER, THAT’S BECAUSE IT’S NOT TRUE!!!!!

Sanders, a “pro-life” zealot who is part of a “pro-life” party that had no qualms about separating post -born brown children from their parents, at the Mexican border, blithered about how the Democrats want unfettered abortion for everyone. She asserted that the Democratic pro-choice position is “disgraceful and that alone should disqualify Joe Biden from being president." (Tucker: “I agree with that.”)

Sanders, a member of a party that wants to take away health care for millions of Americans, claimed that the Democrats can’t claim to be compassionate when they don’t care about “the most vulnerable people in our society, the unborn children.” She whined that “no person who is pro-life should have the ability to vote for Joe Biden.” In keeping with the right-wing/Fox/Trump talking points, she then went on to attack Democrats for not supporting police and being beholden to the “defund mob” – another lie, but who’s counting.

In a stunning display of his patented righteous right-wing hypocrisy, Carlson accused Democrats of trying to divide the country.

Pretty slick – Carlson tells a great, big lie and then “supports” it with out of context video. If anybody is “prima facie insane” it’s Tucker Carlson and his GOP minions!

Watch it below, from the August 17, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.