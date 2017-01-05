As America's premier Christian morning show, Fox & Friends never wastes an opportunity to showcase persecuted Christians, especially persecuted Christian sports coaches. And as we saw on Tuesday's Fox & Friends gushing homage to Christian coach Bobby Bowden, even when the topic isn't persecuted Christians, Fox & Friends will take us there!

On Tuesday's Fox & Friends, the curvy couch Christians hosted retired Christian football coach and Trump fan Bobby Bowden whose life is featured in an upcoming film, a one-night-only documentary, "The Bowden Dynasty, a Story of Faith, Family, and Football." Clips from the movie were shown after which Steve Doocy said, to Bowden, "You were worried where your players were going to spend eternity."

Bowden then treated us to his incisive sociological analysis. He noted that because his players were raised by women, they had a missing "male figure" in their lives and that he was, thus, able to provide them with a father figure. (Is it just me or is that a bit creepy?) He credited his own father for taking care of him and informed us that his coaching staff "fulfilled" the role of father for the players. Abby Huntsman suggested that when players have "a purpose," they play better. Bowden agreed and further noted that athletes perform better when they know that "they are saved."

This provided a perfect, scripted segue for the patented persecuted Christian coach meme when Pete Hegseth referenced a clip of Bowden praying with this team: "We see, it feels like almost weekly now instances of coaches being condemned or told they can't pray with players, that that's not suitable, what do you say to that?" Bowden took the ball and carried it into the end zone with his summation of the VERY IMPORTANT FOX MESSAGE: "That's about 2500 years old, that Christians are going to be persecuted." (More like 1900 years but who's counting!)

His next comment was a bit confusing: "Too many people that don't like them [Christians] ...and we see that happening all over the world. So if you're going to be a Christian or if you're going to announce God, you're going to turn a lot of people off." The gang didn't quite know how to respond but Doocy said "sure" and segued into some requisite Colin Kaepernick bashing.

When Bowden added something about "turning a lot of people off," Doocy began the smearfest: "This has turned off a number of people who watch the NFL when Colin Kaepernick started taking a knee and refused to stand for the national anthem." Doocy asked how Bowden would have handled it if Kaepernick had been on Bowden's team.

Bowden said that he would try to convince Kaepernick that he is being disrespectful of the anthem and those who shed their blood on behalf of the anthem. Doocy said that this has been tried but Kaepernick continues "to take the knee." Bowden didn't have much more to say about that, but, in response to whether he got any pushback for his views, he informed us that he required his players to attend religious services.

After more gushing, the Bowden movie - and a Bowden book - were pimped and that was that.

So Bobby Bowden was a saintly, Christian father figure to his players who, thanks to Jesus, were superstars. And, don't forget, Christians (especially Christian coaches) are still being persecuted.

Just another morning on Fox & Friends...

Watch it below. From Wednesday, January 3, 2017 Fox & Friends.