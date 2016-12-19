While Fox News doesn't like liberal Hollywood, it loves right wing actors, especially if they're Christian. And that's why C-list "Hercules" star, Kevin Sorbo has become a real fave on Fox where he opines on religion and politics. Earlier this week, he validated Fox's anathema against Jesus haters who say "Happy Holidays" - and pimped his new Christian movie.

Steve Doocy began Wednesday's patented "Fight for Faith" segment with video of America's newest Father Christmas, Donald Trump, telling his minions that when he takes office Americans will say "Merry Christmas." Despite the reality that Christmas is still with us, Doocy informed us that the president-elect is "vowing to bring Christmas back to America." Doocy articulated Fox's VERY IMPORTANT MESSAGE that the "holiday" is a dirty word hen he noted that that "we have all these holiday things around us." He asked Sorbo (who believes that Jesus supports Trump) what he thought of Trump saying "enough of the happy holidays let's go back to Merry Christmas."

Predictably, Sorbo (who blames Hollywood Jews for the lack of Christian movies) said he was "getting tired of it." He whined about how, when he shops at malls, people say "Happy Holidays." In working in Bill O'Reilly popular Christmas lie, Sorbo added that he is "sure that their employers tell them to say it." Doocy: "Absolutely." Sorbo referenced his agnostic and atheist "buddies" who purchase Christmas trees or, as his "buddies" call them, "holiday trees." He told us about chiding his pals for doing Christmas things when they "don't believe in it..."

The conversation turned to Sorbo's new movie, "Joseph and Mary," in which he plays Joseph. He informed us that the movie, now on DVD, is available at big box stores like Target and WalMart. A movie clip was shown and, as evidenced by the acting, Sorbo doesn't have to worry about any Oscar nominations this year.

In keeping with the Fox narrative that Christian actors are a besieged minority in liberal Hollywood, Ainsley Earhardt asked if Sorbo has a hard time in Hollywood. He joked "they love me in Hollywood." In response to her question of why it's important for him to do faith-based movies, he said he does it for those in "flyover states" who have "strong Christian values and beliefs."

Earhardt segued into the Fox abetted Christian Christmas tree "controversy," covered on another Fox & Friends. In keeping with the Fox meme that it's always one lousy Jesus hater who spoils it for everybody, Sorbo, ignoring 1st Amendment implications, offered this: "One person. Why is it always one person [he incoherently stammered] why is it that the liberals are complaining about the number of people voting, how bout the millions of people that say that cross should stay up, but one person gets to take that down."

Is it a coincidence that Earhardt said almost the same thing: "It always amazes me when one person complains. What about the millions of people that are Christians in this country, that are offended, he is offended, one person is offended in your town? But what about the millions that are offended when you see that cross being pulled down?"

Doocy offered that town and schools are afraid of the expenses of a court case. Sorbo: "Everybody gets offended by something."

If you want to talk offensive.....

BTW, nobody mentioned that Fox's very own Sean Hannity is Sorbo's executive producer for a new movie about an atheist "whose beliefs are dramatically challenged." Sorbo and his family star in the movie. I'm sure we'll hear about it on Fox & Friends.

Watch below from December 14th's Fox & Friends.