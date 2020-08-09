A New York writer bought up his library’s collection of screeds by Sean Hannity and his hate-mongering colleagues and, after quarantining them in his basement, finally hit on the perfect use for them.

In a terrific column for the Washington Post, writer Lawrence Downes wrote of buying right-wing screeds from his library’s discards, in order to keep them out of circulation:

I didn’t set out to compost Sean Hannity. It was something I settled on after considering several other options and rejecting them one by one. The first was leaving him in the basement indefinitely. That worked for a while. I could almost forget about him there, but then I would go down with a basket of laundry and see him and think, I have to do something.

…

It’s part of a collection I have: right-wing culture war books from the Fox-News-angry-White-person’s superhero universe. Besides Hannity, I’ve got Lou Dobbs, Michelle Malkin, Ann Coulter, Laura Ingraham, Rudy Giuliani and Bernie Kerik. The list is not comprehensive. It includes Karl Rove and Hugh Hewitt but not Newt Gingrich, Tucker Carlson or Donald Trump.

…

Not for reading, which brought no pleasure, but for quarantine. The books are dispatches from a phony war, the one Rupert Murdoch and Roger Ailes helped gin up and got obscenely rich on. If you believe, as I do, that the plutocrat propagandists of Fox, talk radio and the GOP are lying liars who have vandalized our politics and country, then finding a Hannity or Ingraham book is like finding one of their bricks.

Finally, during the shutdown, when Downes found himself cooking a lot, he hit on the final solution.

I highly recommend reading the whole piece. Have some laughs from the haterade.

(Hannity image via screen grab)