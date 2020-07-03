An anonymous “Jane Doe” told Fox News that Jeffrey Epstein’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, is “just as evil as Jeffrey Epstein” and now that Maxwell has been arrested, “Doe” is willing to testify against her.

The details revealed by Doe are so disturbing that I transcribed the entire segment.

BRYAN LLENAS (Fox News correspondent): She is willing to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell on the stand, though she does not want to go public yet.

This woman says that Maxwell sexually abused her beginning in 1991, 20-30 times when she was just 14 years old. She said the sexual abuse lasted until she was 16 years old.

She claims Maxwell not only groomed her by showing her how to perform sexual acts on men, but that Maxwell would take part in the sexual abuse herself, abusing her sometimes alone, other times alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

DOE: She is just as evil as Jeffrey Epstein, as everybody has painted him to be. Miss Maxwell was his business partner in this. She, she did this to many girls.

LLENAS: Jane Doe said the abuse ended only after she became pregnant with Jeffrey Epstein’s baby, at age 16. She got an abortion. But suspecting that she told her grandparents about the abortion, and fearful that she would go to authorities, Jane Doe claims Maxwell, Epstein and others gang raped her one last time before a driver dropped her off naked on her grandparents’ lawn.

DOE: Ghislaine was a part of it and Jeffrey Epstein was a part of it and I was drugged, gang raped and left on the lawn and they put a gun to me and the man that drove me home said I would never be, I would never come back alive if I spoke about it.

LLENAS: She claims Ghislaine Maxwell made it very clear she would harm her or her family if she did not keep her mouth shut.

Her attorney, Jordan Merson, represents nine Epstein accusers. Merson says Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit against the Epstein estate over a year ago. He says his client is speaking out in the hopes of inspiring others to come forward.

MERSON: People felt cheated when Mr. Epstein committed suicide in prison and they didn’t get a chance to sit in a courtroom and see him, see the judicial system play out. And they’re hoping that there’s a different result here.

You probably recall Epstein got a shockingly sweet deal when he was charged in Florida, one which “essentially shut down an ongoing FBI probe into whether there were more victims and other powerful people who took part in Epstein’s sex crimes, the Miami Herald reported in a piece aptly called, “Perversion of Justice.”

The prosecutor who agreed to that deal was Alex Acosta. That’s the same Alex Acosta who went on to become Donald Trump’s Secretary of Labor (but resigned, thanks to public pressure over the Epstein case). Epstein's defense attorney was frequent Fox News Trump-defender and “I knew nothing about Epstein’s underage girls and I kept my underwear on when I had a massage from an old woman at his mansion” Alan Dershowitz. Coincidentally, Epstein was a pal of Trump’s, too.

Maxwell will probably spend the rest of her life in jail and she probably deserves to do so. But I’m much more interested in hearing about the rich and powerful who condoned or took part in the disgusting, criminal behavior. I'm hoping that becomes public as part of the process.

Meanwhile, you can watch Llenas’ report below, from the July 3, 2020 America’s Newsroom.