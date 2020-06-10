Today, it was reported that Republicans have “tentatively settled” on Jacksonville, Florida as a site where they can provide Donald Trump with the packed arena he has been demanding. Will Fox News, working remotely until at least three weeks before then, puts its mouths where its money is and send its hosts and crews inside?

You may recall that the narcissist in chief had demanded that the RNC pull out from its planned location of Charlotte, N.C., because the governor demanded that proper health protocols such as a scaled-down attendance, social distancing and face coverings be implemented.

Now, Florida’s Trump-worshiping governor, Ron DeSantis is all too willing to kill off his constituency to benefit Dear Leader.

From The Washington Post:

The details of the arrangement are still in flux and RNC aides are scrambling to determine whether the northern Florida city has enough hotel rooms to accommodate the quadrennial event, which typically kicks off the final stretch of the presidential campaign.

…

The convention’s more routine and lower-profile meetings still would take place in Charlotte, the original host site for the convention, according to two officials. Those smaller meetings are intended to honor the RNC’s contractual obligation to hold its convention in North Carolina and shield the party from lawsuits for moving the large events elsewhere.

The highly unusual decision to seek an alternative location for the convention’s marquee events — including speeches by President Trump and others — stems from Trump’s desire to accept his party’s nomination before an enormous crowd.

It’s probably safe to say that just as important to Trump as a packed arena would be Fox News in attendance. But will they be? Despite the insistence that other people risk their lives by reopening, Fox News hosts, including “safest time to fly” Ainsley Earhardt, recently had their return to the studio postponed from June 15 “through at least the end of July,” according to a memo from Fox’s HR head, Kevin Lord, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The RNC convention begins just a few weeks later, on August 24. That’s still weeks before Fox anticipates having enough safety protocols and procedures in place to allow the full workforce on site. Lord said he does not expect that to happen “until fall at the earliest.”

So will Fox risk its employees’ health by sending them to a possible super-spreader event such as the convention? Or will the network risk the bad-for-Trump optics and possibly his wrath by implementing safety procedures the convention audience won’t have? Or just broadcast remotely?

Stay tuned.

(Trump image via screen grab)