Fox host Jeanine Pirro tweeted out a video Friday night teasing her search for Hillary Clinton in the woods of Chappaqua, New York. But given that in late October, Pirro announced gleefully, “It’s time to turn the tables and lock her up!” you have to wonder why the heck she went there.

In her tweet, Pirro is standing among some trees, dressed in the kind of black outfit one would more likely wear to a swanky brunch than on a trek through the woods.

PIRRO: Here I am, in front of the woods, in Chappaqua, looking for Hillary. You think I’m going to find her? You think she’s anywhere around? Tune in tomorrow.

It’s a near certainty that Pirro did not find Clinton. Otherwise, the tease would have been quite different.

But what was Pirro going to do or say if she had found Clinton? Badgered her about emails? Pulled out a pair of handcuffs and made a citizen’s arrest?

I report, you decide.

By the way, whenever it was that Pirro traipsed around Chappaqua, it was certainly not yesterday. A few hours before that tweet, she tweeted out photos of herself partying at Mar-a-Lago. In case you don’t already know, Pirro has been palsy with Trump for years. Her quacks-like-a-mobster ex-husband, who was indicted on 66 counts of tax fraud, was kept on retainer by Donald Trump.

Check out Pirro’s January 19, 2018 Twitter tease below. If the video doesn't properly embed, it’s here.