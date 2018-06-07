Apparently, Donald Trump needs his unofficial chief of staff and bedtime BFF Sean Hannity with him when he meets with Kim Jong Un next week. But what’s Fox's excuse for sending Hannity and fellow Trump toady Sebastian Gorka?

Gorka announced on Fox Business Network today that he and Hannity will be going to Singapore. “We will be there on the ground reporting for Fox and Fox Business.” This was later confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

But, but, but neither Hannity nor Gorka is a reporter. Gorka, the Nazi-linked thug, is not even a real national security expert, despite being hired by Fox as a "national security strategist." Oh, and he’s a wanted man in Hungary so I’ll guess the Fox travel agent will have to take great care to make sure he doesn’t have to change planes in any location where he might be arrested.

No word on whether Hannity and/or Gorka will be in the summit with Trump to hold his hand or shout out encouragements or whisper sweet nothings in his ear. The one thing these two lickspittles can be counted on is to cheerlead whatever Trump does or does not do. As Maxwell Tani noted in a Daily Beast article, the two have proven themselves A-OK with either a peace deal or nuclear war – just so long as it’s Trumpy!

Both Trump-friendly commentators have mirrored the president’s whiplash-inducing wavering between supporting the summit and threatening Kim with nuclear annihilation.

Despite his previous reservations about a meeting between President Barack Obama and North Korea, Hannity has become an outspoken advocate for Trump’s meeting with the North Korean dictator, claiming that people will call Trump a “transformational president” who should receive a Nobel Peace Prize.

Watch Gorka announce his Singapore assignment below, from the June 6, 2018 The Intelligence Report with Trish Regan. Underneath, do check out the Now This video perfectly capturing Fox News’ double standard on North Korea talks.