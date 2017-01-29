2017-01-29 03:03:40 -0500

“Well, there goes that relationship”, but I’m referring to the one that the USA once enjoyed with the rest of the world, including the majority Christian countries (aka the “civilised” world in RW parlance). Only ISIS / DAESH / Boko Haram and Putin’s lot are cheering, albeit for reasons that bode ill-will for the USA .



Facts mean nothing to a child-man who never misses a chance to show-case his ignorance and arrogance by claiming to know anything and everything better than people who actually know something. He also seems to think that bashing others will earn their love and respect. Sheeeeeeeeeesh. The child-man should be hauled into court for high treason on the grounds that he is advancing the cause of terrorists by fueling resentment and deep hatred towards the USA . My only hope is that people in the USA and throughout the world will join together to express their dismay at the sheer stupidity of this mean-spirited initiative that totally belies what the USA used to stand for (cf. the inscription on the Statue of Liberty).



A couple of days ago, the child-man basked in what he thought was the friendship and respect of the UK, whose Prime Minister exploited that aura mistressfully" to a few concessions on record. I don’t think he realised what had happened to him until later. Then, she goes and signs a hugely lucrative fighter aircraft development and production deal with TURKEY of all places. Uh-oh. The jobs will be there and the USA is not in the picture at all. Extraditing that religious leader to Turkey will probably not do much to improve relations between the USA and Turkey.



Buckle up, folks, this is going to be a very rocky ride. But, please, please, please, do keep it peaceful. Violence will only give them a reason to start bashing.