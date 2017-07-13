Donald Trump's reliance on Fox & Friends' propaganda poses serious risks for the entire country.

In a recent Washington Post column, media critic Erik Wemple argues that we should “Kill ‘Fox & Friends’ before it’s too late.”

Again, “Fox & Friends” and Trump prove what a noxious combination they’ve become. The former churns out questionable information or mere pro-Trump cheerleading, and the latter amplifies it. Thus far, this symbiosis has clarified just what “Fox & Friends” is — a propaganda mill — and the type of media coverage the president fancies — straight-up sycophancy. The relationship, however, contains the makings of an eventual disaster, the outlines of which we can’t begin to fathom. Who, after all, knows how Trump will interpret the next slanted report from the program? How will he further distort its garbage? And what will be the implications? We’ve already seen the damage that can be done by Fox News in the Trump era. In March, White House press secretary Sean Spicer approvingly cited a report by Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano indicating Obama had leaned on British intelligence agency GCHQ to spy on Trump. British officialdom decried and denied the report, causing an international incident and forcing a temporary disappearance by Napolitano from Fox News airwaves. Left to its own devices, “Fox & Friends” could do far more damage, unless it’s killed.

I agree about the danger. But the problem is, millions of Americans love it. Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Fox & Friends’ 1.6 million daily viewers exceed the combined total of its competitors. Its ratings are up 48 percent overall and the show has earned $32 million in ad revenue since Trump's election, according to THR.

There's no way Fox News will get rid of a program that is so profitable and so integral to its brand.

In a country that believes in free speech, what’s to be done?

As an example of Fox's perniciousness, watch Fox & Friends exploit the tragic death of former North Korean prisoner Otto Warmbier below and see how Trump took the bait here.