If you want to know more details about reports that Donald Trump revealed classified information to Russia, Fox News is not the network for you.

After a brief report on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the show turned to its usual themes: bashing the media's coverage of the revelations that our president revealed classified information to Russia:

And just as I predicted this is the current topic on Fox News. #WaPo pic.twitter.com/gQiWMOrFVg — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) May 16, 2017

And demonizing liberals as dangerous:

Even though Fox hasn't found a way to blame the cyberattack on Clinton, Democrats or liberals yet, that story was still preferable to Trump spilling classified information to Russia:

Another check of what FOX News is covering instead of the #WaPo Trump story. pic.twitter.com/987aOeora6 — Richard W. (@IceManNYR) May 16, 2017

No wonder Fox has been losing to MSNBC in prime time.