If you want to know more details about reports that Donald Trump revealed classified information to Russia, Fox News is not the network for you.
After a brief report on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the show turned to its usual themes: bashing the media's coverage of the revelations that our president revealed classified information to Russia:
And just as I predicted this is the current topic on Fox News. #WaPo pic.twitter.com/gQiWMOrFVg— Richard W. (@IceManNYR) May 16, 2017
And demonizing liberals as dangerous:
Even though Fox hasn't found a way to blame the cyberattack on Clinton, Democrats or liberals yet, that story was still preferable to Trump spilling classified information to Russia:
Another check of what FOX News is covering instead of the #WaPo Trump story. pic.twitter.com/987aOeora6— Richard W. (@IceManNYR) May 16, 2017
No wonder Fox has been losing to MSNBC in prime time.
Seems that President Trump would like to find a way to shut up the media? I hope he tries.
Sadly, the assets(s) who had their location outed by Trump may end up being tortured and/or executed by ISIS. Loose lips get people killed and pundits like Tucker don’t seem to comprehend just how reckless and dangerous Trump is as our President.