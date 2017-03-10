Fox News’ White House correspondent John Roberts clued in Press Secretary Sean Spicer that his flag pin was upside down during today's White House press briefing.

As Mediaite pointed out, Twitter had immediately noticed.

Your flag is upside down Sean… Is that a message? pic.twitter.com/Q8PipYRTo9 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) March 10, 2017

And, in the absence of Sean Hannity, Fox & Friends and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who better to do the solid for Spicer than Trump TV’s Roberts?

Watch it below, from today’s White House press briefing.