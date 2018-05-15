Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley took his already-nauseating brand of Trump sycophancy to new levels today when he blamed Palestinians for getting shot and killed by Israelis and then accused them of making it look like it was “somehow someone else’s fault for their action.”

Gidley never misses a chance to slobber over Trump when he visits Fox, and is happy to lie while he’s doing so. You may recall that in one memorable appearance, he told Superman actor Dean Cain, “I’m working for a real-life Superman in Donald Trump.”

Today, Gidley argued that the 60 Palestinians killed and the thousands injured protesting at the Gaza border had it coming to them.

“They have a clear disdain for life by using human shields repeatedly,” Gidley accused. He echoed U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s claim that the protesters put Molotov cocktails on kites, then tried to fly them over the border. It was a neat way of “forgetting” that many of the protesters were unarmed.

But then Gidley made the blame more explicit: “This is the type of action so that they will, in fact, get shot. So it looks as though it’s somehow someone else’s fault for their action but this is clearly on Hamas,” he said.

In case anyone missed the point, he added, “This president stands with Benjamin Netanyahu on this issue.” That further undermines U.S. credibility as a neutral broker in the region.

“Of course, we want peace in the region,” Gidley brazenly continued. “This president is actively pushing for it.”

In fact, Trump’s recent actions of moving the U.S embassy to Jerusalem and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement (which Gidley ridiculously claimed had "made the world less safe") are likely to have the opposite effect. Predictably, Hemmer didn’t mention that. Instead, he moved on to give the White House a pass on the horrible comment about John McCain made by aide Kelly Sadler and help deflect by making the story about leaks.

“Leaks are always damaging because they are selfish to the person doing them They don’t help you further the administration’s agenda,” Gidley said. He went on to whine about “all this incoming,” meaning the negative media coverage. “This president has still been able to do record-setting things in record-setting time, and we’re taken off task and we’re taken off message because of people’s selfish action – it’s gotta stop.”

Of course, the McCain story would never have been a story had a Trump aide not spoken so hatefuly. But Hemmer didn’t go there, either.

With such over-the-top behavior, I would not be surprised if Gidley, himself, were one of the leakers.

See for yourself below, from the May 15, 2018 America’s Newsroom.