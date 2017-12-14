As part of Operation Make Trump Feel Great Again, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley joined Fox News in throwing Steve Bannon under the proverbial bus in the wake of Roy Moore’s stunning defeat in Alabama’s special election Tuesday.

Part of Fox’s Operation Make Trump Feel Great Again has been an effort to distance Donald Trump from his (second) losing candidate in the Alabama senate race. Another part has been to blame Bannon for the loss. Earlier today, in the midst of his dissembling and distortions about the Alabama upset, Deputy Press Secretary Gidley took a dig at Bannon. After a little goading from Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner:

FAULKNER: Steve Bannon, some really tough talk. I mean, among some of the things that he said is, now a close source to him saying that Bannon says, “The people across the country are rightfully mad at [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell and his pack of losers who surround him. The war inside the Republican Party is only going to get more vicious and more deadly and brutal moving forward.” I want to get your thoughts on that and where you put Steve Bannon within the party right now. GIDLEY: I don’t know that Steve Bannon’s necessarily high up in the pecking order. What I do know is Donald Trump is the leader of this Republican Party, he’s the leader of this country…

Watch the White House distance Trump from Bannon below, from the December 13, 2017 Outnumbered Overtime.