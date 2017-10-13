It turns out Tucker Carlson's hypocrisy over Harvey Weinstein is not just limited to all the sexual misconduct under his own nose at Fox News. Carlson denounced the entire concept of sexual harassment as a Democratic fiction in 2006.

If you've watched Tucker Carlson Tonight lately, you almost surely noticed him attacking other news outlets for not reporting on Weinstein's sexual harassment.

In my last post, I posted a video of Sean Hanniity (a fellow Weinstein hypocrite) joining Carlson in a long, fond reminiscing of sexual predator Roger Ailes while not discussing any of his mistreatment of women. It was never even explained why Ailes was booted out of Fox News.

Today, NewsHounds' Priscilla reminded me that Carlson - the guy now attacking others for not dealing seriously enough with Weinstein - has previously dismissed the entire concept sexual harassment. In April, 2017, after it was announced that Carlson would take over Bill O'Reilly's time slot after he was ousted from Fox over sexual harassment allegations, HuffPost reminded us that in 2006, Carlson suggested there was no such thing as sexual harassment at all:

During a 2006 segment on Carlson’s former MSNBC show, “Tucker,” Democratic strategist Steve McMahon claimed that Democrats taking control over Congress would usher in an era of “a lot more fun.”

In a slight departure from the topic, Carlson responded with a reveal of his own feelings about sexual harassment.