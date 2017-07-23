This brilliant analysis of Tucker Carlson by Vox’s Carlos Maza is a must see!
The nut graph: "He doesn’t look the part of a David Duke. He makes anti-immigrant propaganda look mainstream."
Watch it below.
Tucker Carlson's teaching his audience to view any difference as a threat — and white supremacists love him for it. pic.twitter.com/2xlSnvoAKk— Vox (@voxdotcom) July 21, 2017
Poor Tucker Carlson. He tries so hard to reach the vaunted heights of atrocity that his Hero Sean Hannity is known for, but he falls ever short. Because he’s so fantastically stupid. Not that Hannity is really any better, but no one can say the man isn’t skilled at his despicable craft. Tucker….is just such a wannabe.