John Oliver tore apart #Trumpcare aka The American Health Care Act Sunday night on his Last Week Tonight show. And he came up with a plan to get Donald Trump's attention about it.

Perhaps the surest sign of the awfulness of the Death to Americans bill #Trumpcare is that Trump is not trying to put his name on it, Oliver noted. "And he's put his name on some of the shittiest products in human history!"

Oliver said he can't blame Trump for trying to distance himself from #Trumpcare because it betrays promises he made about replacing Obamacare. Oliver also pointed out that, because of procedural rules, the Death to Americans bill in its current form will likely be all that Trump and the Republicans can pass. "So it is fucking important everyone understands what is in it," he said.

"The bill Trump is championing will actually increase costs for older, poorer Americans and will cause millions of people to lose coverage," Oliver continued. "Somebody needs to explain this to him."

So, given that Trump responded to conservative criticisms of #Trumpcare from Laura Ingraham on Fox & Friends, Oliver hatched his plan.

Re-enter the Catheter Cowboy, viewers may recall from a previous ad Oliver ran to get Trump's attention. "Saddle up partner, for tonight, you ride again," Oliver announced. This time, the cowboy was scheduled to run during Fox & Friends this morning.

Watch Oliver and the ad that we hope Trump saw and took to heart below, from the March 12, 2017 Last Week Tonight.