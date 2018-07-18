Unfortunately for Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Trump White House, Shepard Smith, on the administration’s favorite television network, completely debunked her claim that Donald Trump had not said that Russia has stopped targeting U.S. elections.

As I previously posted, Trump told a reporter “No,” when she asked if Russia was still targeting the U.S. On the Outnumbered show, cohost Melissa Francis, normally a staunch Trumper, said about the answer, “It doesn’t sound remotely reasonable … It sounds insane."

A few hours later, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted Trump was merely saying he would not take any more questions.

Smith told Fox viewers otherwise. Not only that, Smith debunked Trump’s previous claim of having misspoken at his summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, too. And more.

Watch Smith shred the lie below, from the July 18, 2018 Shepard Smith Reporting, via Media Matters.