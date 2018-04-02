Robert Reich perfectly captured Sean Hannity’s utter lack of conservative principles in his slavish sycophancy for Donald Trump. Also included: Hannity’s compulsive pen-clutching.

As Crooks and Liars’ Heather noted, it’s surprising that Hannity doesn’t get shredded by more comedians. “He gives them hours upon hours of material to work with every single week. Like shooting fish in a barrel,” she wrote.

Let’s hope someone takes her cue. In the meanwhile, Reich did a great job as “Rox News’” “Con Mannity” in his Facebook video. Watch the April Fool Hannity below.