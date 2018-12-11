Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz was stopped in his tracks by Democrat Marie Harf when he tried to use Donald Trump’s shutdown threats over the border wall to smear Democrats as unwilling to secure the border at all.

After the contentious meeting between Trump and Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Fox News' Outnumbered lickspittles were ready to cheerlead Trump’s threat to shut down the government over funding for the border wall. And never mind that he had repeatedly promised Mexico would pay for it.

But Chaffetz, ever the ruthless partisan Republican, figured he’d run with the Trump ball and go for some extra smears against Democrats. Unfortunately for Chaffetz, cohost Harf was having none of it. Even better, she did not let the fact that he was her colleague stop her. From the Media Matters transcript:

JASON CHAFFETZ (FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR): I don’t buy the Democrats on wanting to secure the border. They wanted to shutdown ICE, they were encouraging on the caravan, I don’t believe—

MARIE HARF (CO-HOST): That’s not true, neither of those things are true, Jason—

[…]

HARRIS FAULKNER (CO-HOST): Oh, you interrupted a former congressman, and he’s calling you on it.

HARF: When he says things that aren’t accurate on TV, I’m going to interrupt you.

[…]

HARF: In your heart you might feel it, there’s no evidence. No evidence. No evidence. None.

Watch Harf dish out exactly what Chaffetz deserved below, from the December 11, 2018 Outnumbered, via Media Matters.